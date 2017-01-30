版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says is "expeditiously working" to fix system outage

Jan 29 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta statement on systems outage

* Says flights in air remain unaffected

* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
