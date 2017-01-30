版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says operations slowly returning after systems outage

Jan 30 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Approximately 230 flights have been cancelled tonight with more expected

* Delta operations slowly returning after systems outage

* Delta air lines - Not all delays, cancellations are reflected on Delta systems

