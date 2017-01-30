版本:
BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility

Jan 30 Millicom International Cellular -

* Announces $600 million revolving credit facility

* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility

