BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo

Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :

* Saputo has confirmed its intention to make an off-market takeover offer to acquire all of ordinary shares in WCB

* Offer is proposed to be made by Saputo's subsidiary, Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

* Deal at an offer price of A$8.85 cash per WCB share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
