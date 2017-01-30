版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-CH2M approached WS Atkins about a possible $4 bln merger- Times

Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source bit.ly/2jteHJK
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐