2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Delta says flights are departing and ground stop has been lifted

Jan 29 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta flights are departing and ground stop has been lifted as the airline's IT systems begin to return to normal - website

* Delta says about 150 flights have been cancelled tonight with more expected

* Delta says waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3

