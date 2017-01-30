版本:
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in U.S.

Jan 30 Suven Life Sciences Ltd

* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in USA Source text: bit.ly/2jtMu5r Further company coverage:
