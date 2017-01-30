BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 30 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Deal for cash consideration of US$171 million
* Portfolio acquired includes gablofen, a severe spasticity management product, and two pain management products
* Deal also includes up to additional US$32 million payable depending on financial performance of acquired assets over next 3 yrs
* All acquisitions to be value accretive and improve pharma segment's growth and ebitda in percentage and in absolute terms Source text: bit.ly/2jllTfT Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.