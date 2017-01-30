BRIEF-C-Rad to provide cancer centers in Texas with surface tracking systems

Jan 30 C-Rad AB :

* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution

* Order is valued at approximately 17 million Swedish crowns ($2.0 million)

* Implementation of project is expected to be finalized during 2018

* Delivery of first systems is expected to start in first half of 2017

* Agreement is to be booked as order intake during q1 2017 Source text for Eikon:

