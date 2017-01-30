版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services

Jan 30 Nokia Corp

* says Nokia and Orange Group collaborate on 5G services

* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
