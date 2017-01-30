版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 16:08 BJT

BRIEF-Navigator contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue

Jan 30 Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue

* Contemplating issuance of a new four-year senior unsecured bond in Norwegian bond market

* Navigator Holdings - Proceeds from bond issue to be used towards repaying outstanding principal amount of co's $125 million senior unsecured bond issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐