版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 17:02 BJT

BRIEF-Delta systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger

Jan 30 Delta Air Lines Inc

* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"

* Operations are recovering from a systems outage that caused departure delays and about 170 cancellations Sunday night

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐