BRIEF-Chevron Corp says to decrease percentage of compensation awarded as stock options to "reduce excessive volatility"

Jan 30 Chevron Corp

* Chevron Corp says to decrease percentage of compensation awarded as stock options to "reduce excessive volatility" - SEC filing

* Says "company has taken significant steps to better align its executive compensation structure with best industry practices"

* Says changes will decrease the percentage of compensation awarded as stock options to reduce excessive volatility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kJFs1E) Further company coverage:
