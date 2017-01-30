BRIEF-Enterprise to build isobutane dehydrogenation unit

Jan 30 Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise to build isobutane dehydrogenation unit

* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene

* Isobutane dehydrogenation project is expected to be completed in q4 of 2019

* Enterprise products partners lp - new ibdh plant will increase production of both high purity, low purity isobutylene to be used primarily as feedstock