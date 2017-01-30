版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-United Therapeutics Corp says entered into a credit agreement for an unsecured, revolving credit facility of up to $1.0 billion

Jan 30 United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics Corp says entered into a credit agreement for an unsecured, revolving credit facility of up to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐