BRIEF-Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy

Jan 30 Ocera Therapeutics Inc

* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says primary and secondary endpoints showed trend and dose-related clinical benefit although not statistically significant

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says ammonia scavenger OCR-002 demonstrated statistically significant reduction in ammonia levels

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says OCR-002 was safe and well-tolerated

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says for clinical response at 3 hours post end-of-infusion, fewer deaths occurred in OCR-002 arm versus placebo

* Ocera says at highest drug doses, there were favorable differences versus placebo in frequency of deaths, serious life threatening safety events for OCR-002