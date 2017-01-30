BRIEF-FibroGen's Roxadustat (FG-4592) meets primary endpoints in two phase 3 anemia studies in China

Jan 30 FibroGen Inc

* FibroGen's Roxadustat (FG-4592) meets primary endpoints in two phase 3 anemia studies in China

* FibroGen says both of phase 3 studies met their primary efficacy endpoints, evaluated in comparator-controlled portions of studies

* FibroGen says after market approval, FibroGen China will manage manufacturing and medical affairs and AstraZeneca will manage launch and commercialization activities in China

* FibroGen says Roxadustat met its primary efficacy endpoint of correcting anemia, by achieving a statistically significant increase in hemoglobin levels

* FibroGen Inc says data from the two studies will be used to complete new drug application submission in China later this year

* FibroGen says secondary endpoint of HB response was achieved by a higher proportion of patients in Roxadustat arm than in placebo arm

* Says 52-week safety assessment in at least 100 patients is ongoing with expected study completion in June 2017