版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT reports dispositions in Kitchener-Waterloo

Jan 30 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Dream Office REIT reports dispositions in Kitchener- Waterloo

* Dream office real estate investment trust - sale of its Kitchener-Waterloo portfolio for gross proceeds of approximately $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐