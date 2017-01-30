BRIEF-Tempur Sealy announces termination of Mattress Firm contracts

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 30 Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Tempur Sealy announces termination of Mattress Firm contracts
* Company engaged in discussions to facilitate a mutually agreeable supply arrangement with Mattress Firm.
* company anticipates it will cease doing business with Mattress Firm during Q1 of 2017.
* However, parties were unable to reach an agreement, and company issued formal termination notices for all of company's brands to Mattress Firm as of January 27, 2017
* For full year 2016, company expects to report total net sales of approximately $3,127 million
* For full year 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA of $519 to $522 million
* For Q4 2016, company expects to report total net sales of approximately $770 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $741.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 GAAP net income of $61 to $63 million, and adjusted ebitda of $135 to $138 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $741.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Excluding sales to mattress firm and sleepy's, expects that net sales rose by about 4 pct and 2 pct in Q4 and full year 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.