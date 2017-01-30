版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一

BRIEF-Chevron says approved annual base salary of $1.9 million for CEO John Watson, no increase from prior year

Jan 30 Chevron Corp

* Chevron says approved annual base salary of $1.9 million for CEO John Watson, no increase from prior year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kJNrM3) Further company coverage:
