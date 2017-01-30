BRIEF-CitiMortgage announces strategic exit of mortgage servicing operations by end of 2018

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc :
* CitiMortgage Inc announces strategic exit of mortgage servicing operations by end of 2018
* Executed agreements that will accelerate transformation of u.s. Mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by end of 2018
* Citigroup inc - transactions are expected to negatively impact pre-tax results by approximately $400 million
* Citigroup inc sees loss on sale and certain related transaction costs, in q1 of 2017
* Citigroup inc sees excluding certain items, transactions are expected to have a minimal impact on operating revenues in 2017
* Citigroup-Signed agreement to sell mortgage servicing rights, and related servicing, of 780,000 Fannie Mae and freddie mac loans of non-retail customers
* Citigroup inc - to sell its mortgage servicing rights to new residential mortgage
* Citigroup-Also entered into subservicing deal with cenlar FSB for remaining Citi-owned loans, certain other mortgage servicing rights not sold to NRZ
* Loan servicing on remaining Citi-owned loans are expected to be transferred to Cenlar beginning in 2018
* Loans of Citi's retail banking clients will be retained by Citi but will be included in subservicing contract with cenlar
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.