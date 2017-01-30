BRIEF-CitiMortgage announces strategic exit of mortgage servicing operations by end of 2018

Jan 30 Citigroup Inc :

* CitiMortgage Inc announces strategic exit of mortgage servicing operations by end of 2018

* Executed agreements that will accelerate transformation of u.s. Mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by end of 2018

* Citigroup inc - transactions are expected to negatively impact pre-tax results by approximately $400 million

* Citigroup inc sees loss on sale and certain related transaction costs, in q1 of 2017

* Citigroup inc sees excluding certain items, transactions are expected to have a minimal impact on operating revenues in 2017

* Citigroup-Signed agreement to sell mortgage servicing rights, and related servicing, of 780,000 Fannie Mae and freddie mac loans of non-retail customers

* Citigroup inc - to sell its mortgage servicing rights to new residential mortgage

* Citigroup-Also entered into subservicing deal with cenlar FSB for remaining Citi-owned loans, certain other mortgage servicing rights not sold to NRZ

* Loan servicing on remaining Citi-owned loans are expected to be transferred to Cenlar beginning in 2018

* Loans of Citi's retail banking clients will be retained by Citi but will be included in subservicing contract with cenlar