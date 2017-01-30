版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Townsquare Media Inc says reaffirms Q4 net revenue guidance of between $117 million and $121 million, and adjusted EBITDA of between $24 and $25 million

Jan 30 Townsquare Media Inc

* Q4 revenue view $119.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
