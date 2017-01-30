版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Biocryst announces acceptance of Peramivir MAA filing by the European Medicines Agency

Jan 30 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Biocryst announces the acceptance of Peramivir MAA filing by the European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
