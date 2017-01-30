版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica opens investigational new animal drug application with U.S. FDA center for veterinary medicine for ZM-011

Jan 30 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* Zomedica -opened investigational new animal drug (INAD) application with U.S. Food and drug administration center for veterinary medicine for ZM-011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
