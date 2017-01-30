版本:
BRIEF-Mauser Group B.V. sees U.S. IPO of 12.6 mln shares of its ordinary shares priced at $20-$22/shr

Jan 30 Mauser Group B.V.

* Mauser Group B.V. Sees U.S. IPO of 12.6 million shares of its ordinary shares priced between $20.00 and $22.00 per share - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2k8vJip
