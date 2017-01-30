BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.
Jan 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says data continue to support co's plan to submit new drug application to U.S. FDA for Fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 this year
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says chronic ITP patients who respond to Fostamatinib are able to maintain a median platelet count of over 100,000 platelets/ul
* Says it now has over 16 months of fit phase 3 data to analyze
Says it now has over 16 months of fit phase 3 data to analyze

Says Fostamatinib study results continue to trend positive
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.