2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Zogenix announces issuance of U.S. patent for ZX008 in dravet syndrome

Jan 30 Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix announces issuance of u.s. Patent for zx008 in dravet syndrome

* Zogenix inc says patent is expected to provide protection of associated claims through 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
