版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Axcelis says received orders for Purion H high current implanter

Jan 30 Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Axcelis technologies - has received orders for purion h high current implanter from two manufacturers of memory devices in asia pacific region

* Systems will ship in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
