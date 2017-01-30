版本:
2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Potash Ridge signs 5 year agreement with North American supplier for Valleyfield project

Jan 30 Potash Ridge Corp :

* Potash Ridge -signed 5 year agreement with North American supplier for 100 pct of co's sulphuric acid requirements for valleyfield project in Valleyfield, Quebec

* Potash Ridge Corp says five-year agreement is effective upon commencement of Valleyfield's operations

* Potash Ridge -construction is scheduled to start in early 2017, with commissioning anticipated nine to twelve months after construction start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
