版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Wheeler REIT says unaudited Q4 2016 pro forma AFFO per share run rate of $0.21 on an annualized basis

Jan 30 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc pre-Announces fourth quarter 2016 pro forma AFFO run rate, highlights 2016 accomplishments and sets fourth quarter 2016 earnings release date

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc says unaudited Q4 2016 pro forma AFFO per share run rate of $0.21 on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐