BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million

Jan 30 Office Depot Inc :

* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million

* Office Depot Inc - smith will be eligible to receive an annual target bonus of 150pct of his base salary Source text: (bit.ly/2k8EQ2z) Further company coverage:
