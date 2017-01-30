版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Smart Sand says to increase Oakdale facility's processing capacity

Jan 30 Smart Sand Inc

* Smart sand - to increase Oakdale facility's processing capacity, expand Wisconsin rail, logistics infrastructure, & continue evaluting other proposed projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
