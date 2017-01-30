版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-Starbucks launches voice ordering in mobile app, Amazon Alexa platform

Jan 30 Starbucks:

* Starbucks - launching voice ordering capabilities within the Starbucks mobile iOS app and the popular Amazon Alexa platform Source text : bit.ly/2kj21JI
