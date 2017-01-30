版本:
2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer equities to fixed income in current market environment

Jan 30 BlackRock strategist Richard Turnill:

* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"

* "We have greater confidence that inflation will meet central bank targets"

* Sees global portfolio of 60 percent equities, 40 percent bonds with annual return of 3.9 percent in u.s. Dollar terms over next 5 years before fees Source text - (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage:
