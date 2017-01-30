BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer equities to fixed income in current market environment

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 BlackRock strategist Richard Turnill:
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
* "We have greater confidence that inflation will meet central bank targets"
* Sees global portfolio of 60 percent equities, 40 percent bonds with annual return of 3.9 percent in u.s. Dollar terms over next 5 years before fees Source text - (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei