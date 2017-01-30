BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08

Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08

* No longer expects any material accretion from Rite Aid in fiscal year 2017 - SEC filing

* At annual meeting of stockholders, stockholder proposal relating to executive pay, sustainability performance not approved

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S