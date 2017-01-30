BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
* No longer expects any material accretion from Rite Aid in fiscal year 2017 - SEC filing
* At annual meeting of stockholders, stockholder proposal relating to executive pay, sustainability performance not approved
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2kjpNFu) Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei