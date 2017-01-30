版本:
BRIEF-Falcon Point Capital reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Calamp Corp as of Dec 31 2016

Jan 30 Source: Falcon Point Capital, LLC

* Falcon Point Capital, LLC reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Calamp Corp as of Dec 31 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
