2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Darwin A. Deason reports 6.08 pct passive stake in Conduent Inc - SEC filing

Jan 30 Conduent Inc :

* Darwin A. Deason reports 6.08 percent passive stake in Conduent Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jvkBu0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
