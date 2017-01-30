版本:
2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Falcon Point Capital reports 7.9 percent passive stake in Inventure Foods Inc as of December 31, 2016

Jan 30 Source: Falcon Point Capital, LLC

* Falcon Point Capital, LLC reports 7.9 percent passive stake in inventure foods inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
