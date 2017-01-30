版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 00:28 BJT

BRIEF-Teamsters says O'Reilly Auto Parts drivers reject Co's contract offer

Jan 30 Teamsters:

* Teamsters says O'Reilly Auto Parts drivers voted on Sunday to reject company's contract offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
