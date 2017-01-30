版本:
BRIEF-Twitter partners with Sky to live stream transfer news coverage

Jan 30 Twitter:

* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day

* Twitter - Twitter-Sky deal will see ea take advantage of 30-second mid-roll ad spots Source text : bit.ly/2kjzOmn Further company coverage:
