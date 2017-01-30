版本:
BRIEF-The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show

Jan 30 New York Times Co :

* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show

* The Daily, a new daily audio show hosted by Michael Barbaro, will debut on Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
