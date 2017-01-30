BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary

Jan 30 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary
* Federal National Mortgage Association - conventional
single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis
points to 1.20 percent in December
* Federal National Mortgage Association - Multifamily
serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.05
percent in December
* Federal National Mortgage Association - Book of business
increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.6 percent in
december.
* Federal National Mortgage Association - gross mortgage
portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 51.9
percent in December
