BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary

Jan 30 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary

* Federal National Mortgage Association - conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.20 percent in December

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.05 percent in December

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.6 percent in december.

* Federal National Mortgage Association - gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 51.9 percent in December