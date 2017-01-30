BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics enters early termination agreement

Jan 30 Applied Optoelectronics Inc :
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc- on Jan 25 company entered
early termination agreement with Chailease Finance Company Ltd -
SEC filing
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc - under terms of termination
agreement, co also agreed to pay Chailease Finance Company 37.5
million new Taiwan dollars
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc - purchase and sale contract
and finance lease agreement executed on June 30, 2015,
terminated effective on Jan 13, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2kNbyFQ)
