BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics enters early termination agreement

Jan 30 Applied Optoelectronics Inc :

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc- on Jan 25 company entered early termination agreement with Chailease Finance Company Ltd - SEC filing

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc - under terms of termination agreement, co also agreed to pay Chailease Finance Company 37.5 million new Taiwan dollars

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc - purchase and sale contract and finance lease agreement executed on June 30, 2015, terminated effective on Jan 13, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2kNbyFQ) Further company coverage: