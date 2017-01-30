版本:
BRIEF-Mastercard reports sale of 205,035 shares of class A common stock

Jan 30 Mastercard Inc :

* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage:
