公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO on Trump's immigration order says co does not support policy

Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein on President Trump's immigration order says will work to minimize disruption to extent that co can within the law - internal memo

* Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein on President Trump's immigration order says "this is not a policy we support" - internal memo Further company coverage:
