2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel

Jan 30 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects

* Says study demonstrated safety and tolerability of Eyegate OBG, with encouraging potential efficacy

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says it plans to continue development with double-masked, trial evaluating eyegate obg monotherapy against bcl in Q2 2017

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals - data suggest product has potential to provide significant benefit in treatment of various types of corneal epithelial defects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
