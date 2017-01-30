版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Engaged Capital Llc purchased Rent-A-Center shares

Jan 30 Rent-A-Center Inc :

* Engaged Capital Llc - purchased rent-a-center shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Engaged Capital Llc - reports 9.9 percent stake in rent-a-center as of January 19, 2017

* Engaged Capital - have engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in communications with rent-a-center regarding means to create stockholder value Source text:(bit.ly/2jK0CLs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐