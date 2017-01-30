版本:
BRIEF-EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings

Jan 30 EnPro Industries Inc

* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings

* EnPro Industries Inc says anticipated corporate restructuring of EnPro's Coltec subsidiary has been completed

* EnPro Industries Inc says in connection with restructuring, EnPro Holdings entered into a keep well agreement with OldCo

* EnPro Industries Inc says Coltec successor files prepackaged chapter 11 petition

* Timing of subsidiaries' emergence from bankruptcy remains on target

* EnPro says under keep well agreement, EnPro Holdings will make equity contributions to OldCo sufficient, with other funds available to OldCo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
