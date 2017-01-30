BRIEF-EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.
Jan 30 EnPro Industries Inc
* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings
* EnPro Industries Inc says anticipated corporate restructuring of EnPro's Coltec subsidiary has been completed
* EnPro Industries Inc says in connection with restructuring, EnPro Holdings entered into a keep well agreement with OldCo
* EnPro Industries Inc says Coltec successor files prepackaged chapter 11 petition
* Timing of subsidiaries' emergence from bankruptcy remains on target
* EnPro says under keep well agreement, EnPro Holdings will make equity contributions to OldCo sufficient, with other funds available to OldCo
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.