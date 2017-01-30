版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Flotek appoints Michelle Adams to its board

Jan 30 Flotek Industries Inc

* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors

* Adams' appointment will expand Flotek's board from seven members to eight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
