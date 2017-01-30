版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:54 BJT

BRIEF-Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Sevcon Stockholders vote for all incumbent directors nominated for re-election by board

Jan 30 Sevcon Inc :

* Sevcon -institutional shareholder services recommended sevcon stockholders vote for all incumbent directors nominated for re-election by sevcon board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
